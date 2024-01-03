en English
Politics

Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being ‘Deeply Misled’ During Horizon Scandal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being ‘Deeply Misled’ During Horizon Scandal

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats and former postal affairs minister from 2010 to 2012, has broken his silence on the Horizon accounting scandal that rocked the Post Office during his tenure. In a candid revelation, Davey confessed that he was ‘deeply misled’ by senior Post Office executives regarding the scandal, which saw the wrongful prosecution of over 600 postmasters based on erroneous outcomes of the faulty Horizon IT system.

‘Deeply Misled’ by Post Office Executives

Davey, during his stint as postal affairs minister, had the scandal unfold under his watch, leading to widespread criticism. The scandal, resulting from the faulty Fujitsu accounting software, Horizon, erroneously indicated that funds were missing from the Post Office’s accounts. This led to a sweeping wave of false accusations and prosecutions against postmasters, many of whom were forced to repay money they did not owe.

A Regrettable Oversight

In hindsight, Davey expressed regret for not probing deeper into the matter and asking tougher questions. He also revealed that ministers across political parties were deceived by Post Office officials. In a significant admission, Davey regretted declining a meeting with campaigning postmaster, Alan Bates, in 2010. Bates, portrayed by actor Toby Jones in the ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’, had reached out to Davey, but was turned down on the grounds that the meeting would not ‘serve any useful purpose’.

Unraveling the Impact of the Scandal

The profound impact of the Horizon scandal continues to be felt even today. In 2019, the High Court ruled that the Horizon software was riddled with ‘bugs, errors, and defects’, leading to one of the most extensive miscarriages of justice in UK history. Davey, while addressing the inquiry into the scandal, commended Bates for his relentless campaign, highlighting the need for proper compensation for the victims.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

