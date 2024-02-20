SIPTU Demands Action Against Rising Abuse Towards Public Transport Workers in Ireland

In a bold move to combat the increasing abuse and anti-social behavior faced by public transport workers, SIPTU has launched a comprehensive campaign calling for significant protective measures. With over 80% of its members reporting experiences of abuse at work, the urgency for reform has never been clearer. The campaign's cornerstone proposals include the establishment of a National Transport Advisory Council, a dedicated policing unit for public transport, and a comprehensive 'Transport Charter' to delineate unacceptable behaviors.

The Urgent Cry for Safety

The alarming statistics revealed by a recent SIPTU survey paint a grim picture of the daily challenges faced by public transport workers in Ireland. More than half of the respondents encounter antisocial behavior weekly, with reports of verbal abuse, physical assaults, and distressing encounters becoming all too common. Dublin Bus driver Vanessa O'Keeffe's testimonies of personal abuse and assaults underscore the pressing need for enhanced safety measures. O'Keeffe, like many of her colleagues, believes that a dedicated transport police force could be the key to improving safety and reducing these daunting incidents.

A National Response to a Growing Crisis

The call for a dedicated transport police force is not new. SIPTU has been advocating for this measure for decades, arguing that it would address the security concerns that have escalated in the wake of the pandemic. The proposed transport police would not only protect workers but also ensure a safer travel environment for passengers. Labour transport spokesperson Duncan Smith has echoed SIPTU's concerns, criticizing the government's reluctance to acknowledge the severity of the situation faced by transport workers. Smith's stance highlights a potential disconnect between politicians and the on-ground realities of public transport.

Moving Towards a Solution

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan's suggestion that existing gardaí resources should suffice in handling these issues has been met with skepticism. Critics argue that a specialized approach is necessary to effectively tackle the unique challenges of public transport security. SIPTU's campaign aims not only to foster respect for public transport workers but also to initiate further research into the experiences of specific worker demographics, such as migrant workers. The establishment of a dedicated transport police force, along with the National Transport Advisory Council and the Transport Charter, represents a holistic approach to safeguarding the rights and safety of public transport workers across Ireland.

The growing crisis of abuse and anti-social behavior on public transport demands immediate and decisive action. SIPTU's campaign is a clarion call for respect and safety, urging the government to recognize the severity of the issue and to implement the proposed measures. As the campaign gains momentum, the hope is that it will lead to a significant shift in how public transport safety is addressed, ensuring a safer working environment for all transport workers and a more secure travel experience for passengers.