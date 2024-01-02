en English
en English
Politics

Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
In the heart of Sioux City, Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr, a former businesswoman and seasoned city servant, was sworn into office for a second term following a tightly contested election. Schoenherr, who previously owned the SoHo American Kitchen & Bar, expressed her zeal for the forthcoming opportunities and challenges as she continues to serve on the City Council.

Close Victory and Future Challenges

The municipal election that took place on November 7 saw Schoenherr squeeze out a narrow victory over Tom Murphy, a retired chief building inspector, by a margin of just 113 votes. This critical win, which secured her 50% of the vote against Murphy’s 49%, was a testament to a campaign that focused on vital issues such as housing, homelessness, public safety, and the future of the wastewater treatment plant.

A Ceremony of Gratitude

The swearing-in ceremony, conducted at City Hall, was a family affair for Schoenherr. It also witnessed Mayor Bob Scott taking the oath of office. Scott, a stalwart of Sioux City politics, has dedicated 24 years of his life to serving on the council, including an impressive 19-year stint as Mayor. Running unopposed, he was also sworn in, expressing deep gratitude towards his family, voters, and city staff for the continued opportunity to serve.

Continued Leadership

In addition to Schoenherr and Scott, local attorney Dan Moore was confirmed to continue serving as Mayor Pro Tem, a role he has held since January 2016. Appointed by Scott, Moore’s position entails readiness to step in and act as a vice mayor or second in command when necessary. Both Schoenherr and Scott took the opportunity to express their thanks towards the voters and city staff for their unwavering support and the privilege of serving the community.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

