en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland

In a recent move that has sparked conversation, Mary Lou McDonald, the president of Sinn Fein, has put forth the notion that Stormont should be abolished in a united Ireland following a transitional period. This assertion is to avoid unnecessary ‘duplication for the sake of it’, as stated by McDonald. This perspective aligns with the anticipated sentiments of a nationalist majority in what was formerly Northern Ireland, who would likely object to the continued existence of a de facto border through Stormont.

Reflecting on the Belfast Agreement

The Belfast agreement of 1998, which currently assumes the continuation of Stormont after a nationalist victory in a border poll, was not designed as a blueprint for a united Ireland. The agreement, however, might be subject to reevaluation and amendment in light of this new proposition. Richard Bullick, a former DUP special adviser, responded to McDonald’s statement by noting that the only surprising element is that such sentiments were voiced publicly.

Implications of a United Ireland

The potential abolishment of Stormont in a united Ireland would hold significant implications for the governmental structure post-unification. While the Belfast agreement presumes Stormont’s survival, negotiations on a united Ireland would likely reveal that the nationalist majority in what had been Northern Ireland would not favor the persistence of a de facto border.

The Road Ahead

McDonald’s remarks have underscored the need for substantial reform and discussion about the government structure in the event of a united Ireland. While the transition might be complex and protracted, the proposal suggests a strong commitment to a seamless and cohesive governmental framework. The conversation surrounding this issue is likely to continue and evolve, reflecting the dynamic and multifaceted nature of politics in Ireland.

0
Ireland Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
13 seconds ago
Irish Housing Market Sees Shift as Dublin Homeowners Migrate to Coastal Towns
The Irish property landscape is undergoing a significant shift as Dublin homeowners increasingly migrate to coastal towns in search of superior value and more spacious properties. Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, and Cork are becoming preferred destinations, offering sea views and expansive gardens, a stark contrast to the Dublin housing market. The Dublin Housing Market Dublin, particularly
Irish Housing Market Sees Shift as Dublin Homeowners Migrate to Coastal Towns
Dublin's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Two Cities
56 seconds ago
Dublin's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Two Cities
Dublin Property Market: Signs of Recovery and Predicted Growth in 2024
1 min ago
Dublin Property Market: Signs of Recovery and Predicted Growth in 2024
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
23 seconds ago
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Housing Trends Shift in Dublin's Residential Areas: A Closer Look at Stoneybatter
43 seconds ago
Housing Trends Shift in Dublin's Residential Areas: A Closer Look at Stoneybatter
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
43 seconds ago
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
Latest Headlines
World News
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
15 seconds
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
17 seconds
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
23 seconds
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
28 seconds
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
57 seconds
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
57 seconds
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam
1 min
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
1 min
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
1 min
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app