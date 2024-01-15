en English
International Relations

Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
In an unprecedented move, Sinn Féin has triggered a recall of the Northern Ireland Assembly, seeking to elect a new Speaker. The party’s objective is to address the imminent major strike action through the assembly. The petition to recall the assembly has surpassed the required threshold of 30 signatures, receiving widespread support from MLAs of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP). The Alliance Party has also signaled its backing for the initiative. The assembly is slated to reconvene on Wednesday.

Impending Strike Action and DUP’s Stance

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), however, has indicated that the impending strike action will not force them into agreeing to a deal concerning the return to Stormont. The DUP’s firm stance in light of the impending strike action underscores the deep-seated political divisions within Northern Ireland’s political landscape.

SDLP’s Previous Attempt to Recall the Assembly

Notably, this is not the first attempt to recall the assembly. The SDLP has previously tried to bring back the assembly over issues concerning Lough Neagh. However, this recent development spearheaded by Sinn Féin marks a significant shift in the political dynamics of the region.

Impact on Public Sector Pay and Potential Involvement of Irish Government

The recall motion put forth by Sinn Féin aims to urgently deliver a fair pay deal for public sector workers. Discussions are underway regarding the potential involvement of the Irish government if the Stormont Executive is not restored, indicating a heightened level of concern about the impact of the political deadlock on public sector pay awards.

International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

