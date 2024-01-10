Sinn Féin Rebuts Accusations of Silencing Critics Through Libel Actions

In a stern response to accusations of stifling criticism through libel actions, Sinn Féin vice-president, Michelle O'Neill, has asserted the party's innocence. This comes in light of questions surrounding the party's willingness to shoulder the legal costs of Gerry Kelly, a party member who recently faced defeat in a libel case against writer Malachi O'Doherty.

Sinn Féin's Stance

O'Neill emphasized the principle of individual responsibility in legal matters, clearly distancing the party from any direct involvement in its members' libel actions. Despite the controversial backdrop of the case, she defended the right of individuals to seek legal recourse in defense of their reputation.

The Controversial Case

The case revolved around accusations made in interviews by O'Doherty, alleging that Kelly was involved in shooting a prison officer during an escape from Maze prison in 1983. The Belfast High Court dismissed Kelly's case as "scandalous, frivolous and vexatious," labelling it a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP). This suggests that the lawsuit may have been more about silencing criticism than seeking justice for reputational damage.

Brooks Demands Clarity

Despite O'Neill's claim, DUP assembly member David Brooks has called for more clarity on whether Sinn Féin will contribute to Kelly's legal costs. Kelly, who was associated with the 1983 prison escape and acquitted at a trial in 1987, has never admitted to shooting the officer but is publicly identified as a former IRA member.