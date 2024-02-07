Singapore's PM Stands Firm on Reserves Management Amidst Political Debate

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has underscored the significance of prudent stewardship and astute management of Singapore's reserves, warning against falling prey to political pressures to exploit these funds beyond exceptional necessities or crises. The issue was addressed during an exhaustive seven-hour parliamentary debate sparked by a motion from Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai.

Reserves: A Safety Net for Future Generations

Mr. Leong raised concerns over the government's policies on reserve accumulation and urged for an increased spending outlay from the reserves. In response, PM Lee highlighted that these reserves serve as a financial safety net for future generations. He elucidated that the existing framework enables the government to spend up to 50% of the net investment returns from state investment entities, with the remaining half being reinvested for the future.

Stressing further on the issue, PM Lee stated that any political parties opposing this approach should seek a mandate to amend the Constitution and spending ratio through the electoral process. This implies that the decision of managing the reserves ultimately lies in the hands of the people, who express their choice at the ballot box.

Housing Board's Rental Policies and Food Waste Management

The debate also ventured into other areas such as the Housing Board's rental policies for coffee shops. Senior Minister of State for National Development, Sim Ann, clarified that HDB does not regulate stall rentals for privately owned shops. This clarification puts to rest any misconceptions about HDB's involvement in private shop rentals.

In another segment of the debate, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Koh Poh Koon responded to questions about standardizing 'use by' and 'best before' date labels to mitigate food waste. He pointed out the potential compliance burdens and the impact on food imports, given Singapore's dependency on foreign sources for over 90% of its food supply.

The Role of Reserves Amidst Declining Population Growth

The debate also saw NCMP Hazel Poa from the PSP raising critical questions regarding Singapore's reserve policies. With declining birth rates and population growth largely dependent on the influx of new citizens, she stressed the urgency of prioritizing present needs over continued accumulation of reserves. She also elaborated on the methodology employed by PSP to derive the estimate of S$1.2 trillion for Singapore's financial reserves, shedding light on the extent of the reserves that the nation holds.