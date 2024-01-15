en English
International Relations

Singaporean Minister K. Shanmugam Stresses on Upholding International Law Amidst Global Crises

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Singaporean Minister K. Shanmugam Stresses on Upholding International Law Amidst Global Crises

In a compelling keynote address delivered at a conference organized by the National University of Singapore’s Centre for International Law, Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K. Shanmugam, underscored the critical role of unity among small states in upholding international law. Shanmugam warned that without the existence of international law, the ‘might makes right’ principle takes precedence, placing small states in a precarious position.

The Shifting Global Order

Shanmugam elucidated how the global order, which has been dominated by the United States and international institutions since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, is now facing significant challenges. He pointed to the recent conflicts, such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as prime examples of this shift.

He emphasized the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, stating it as a significant European conflict post-World War II. The recent Gaza war, with its toll of over 23,000 casualties, further illustrates the fragility of the global order.

International Institutions Losing Credibility

Shanmugam also touched upon the declining credibility of multilateral institutions. He argued that these institutions are increasingly perceived as tools manipulated by powerful nations to further their own interests. This perception is fostered by the contrasting responses to the crises in Ukraine and Gaza.

Small States and International Law

Shanmugam emphasized the vulnerability of small states in the absence of a system of international rules. In contrast, a rules-based order offers a mechanism for peaceful dispute resolution, fostering an environment conducive to trade and investment.

He underscored Singapore’s firm stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the condemnation of Hamas’ attacks as acts of terror. Moreover, Singapore has consistently voted in favour of UN resolutions calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

In conclusion, Shanmugam’s address highlighted the vital need for small states to band together in upholding international law, thereby safeguarding their interests in a rapidly shifting global order.

International Relations Politics Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

