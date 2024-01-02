en English
Politics

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024

In a New Year address, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a leadership transition with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong poised to assume the mantle in 2024. The outgoing prime minister entreated the nation to rally behind the incoming leadership, emphasizing the critical nature of their backing during such delicate transitions.

A Vibrant, Inclusive, and United Singapore

Lee invoked a vision for a vibrant, inclusive, fair, competitive, resilient, and united Singapore. He acknowledged the encroaching global challenges such as geopolitical instabilities and climate change, but concurrently expressed his optimism in the transformative potential of technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics, and their potential to positively impact Singaporean businesses and citizens.

Commitment to Upskill and Reskill

He reassured that the government, in collaboration with its tripartite partners, will strive to help Singaporeans upskill and reskill, bolstering their employability and competitiveness. Lee also pledged a renewed focus on ensuring affordable housing, supporting lower-income families and vulnerable groups, and extending care to the rapidly ageing population.

Economic Prospects and Legacy

Expressing confidence in Singapore’s economic prospects, the prime minister cited a modest growth of 1.2% in the past year, with an anticipated GDP growth ranging between one to three percent in the coming year. He underscored the importance of maintaining social cohesion and a merit-based economy, urging Singaporeans to honor and uphold the legacy of the nation’s founding leaders, including his father, Singapore’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

Politics Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

