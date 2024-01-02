Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024

In a New Year address, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a leadership transition with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong poised to assume the mantle in 2024. The outgoing prime minister entreated the nation to rally behind the incoming leadership, emphasizing the critical nature of their backing during such delicate transitions.

Lee invoked a vision for a vibrant, inclusive, fair, competitive, resilient, and united Singapore. He acknowledged the encroaching global challenges such as geopolitical instabilities and climate change, but concurrently expressed his optimism in the transformative potential of technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics, and their potential to positively impact Singaporean businesses and citizens.

Commitment to Upskill and Reskill

He reassured that the government, in collaboration with its tripartite partners, will strive to help Singaporeans upskill and reskill, bolstering their employability and competitiveness. Lee also pledged a renewed focus on ensuring affordable housing, supporting lower-income families and vulnerable groups, and extending care to the rapidly ageing population.

Expressing confidence in Singapore’s economic prospects, the prime minister cited a modest growth of 1.2% in the past year, with an anticipated GDP growth ranging between one to three percent in the coming year. He underscored the importance of maintaining social cohesion and a merit-based economy, urging Singaporeans to honor and uphold the legacy of the nation’s founding leaders, including his father, Singapore’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

