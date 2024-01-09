en English
Economy

Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Amid the bustling city-state of Singapore, a significant administrative decision is on the horizon: an independent committee is set to review political office holders’ salaries in 2023. The country’s Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, Chan Chun Sing, confirmed this move in response to queries raised by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa.

Review Following White Paper Recommendations

The upcoming review is in line with the recommendations of a 2012 White Paper, which advocated for a review every half-decade. The last review, conducted in 2018, saw the committee propose a 9% raise in ministerial wages, mirroring the movements of the established benchmark. However, due to the transitioning state of the economy, the government chose not to implement the proposed increase, instead maintaining the salary levels set in 2012.

A Diverse Committee

The previous review committee was spearheaded by Gerard Ee and was comprised of representatives from diverse sectors, including private industry, the labor movement, and the social sector. This diversity ensures a balanced perspective in the review process, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the city-state’s political and economic landscape.

The Benchmarking Process

Ministerial salaries in Singapore are tied to the median income of the nation’s top 1,000 earners, factoring in a 40% discount to signify the spirit of public service inherent in political roles. As a result of the 2012 White Paper, this benchmark salary for an entry-level minister remains at S$1.1 million.

As Singapore gears up for the 2023 review, the nation and its citizens wait with anticipation to see what changes, if any, the review committee will recommend for political office holders’ remuneration.

Economy Politics Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

