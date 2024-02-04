Sinema Reveals New Immigration Deal: Ends 'Catch and Release', Introduces Stricter Supervision

Independent Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has shed light on a new immigration deal during a Sunday show interview. As one of the chief negotiators of the agreement, Sinema's insights offer a glimpse into the future of America's border policy and the asylum system.

Ending 'Catch and Release'

The senator pointed out that the new legislation aims to terminate the 'catch and release' practice. This practice involves detaining migrants who approach the border to seek asylum and subsequently releasing them with a scheduled court date. The proposed change suggests an immediate interview for asylum seekers to determine if they meet the required standards for asylum. Those who do not meet the criteria would be promptly returned to their home country.

Stricter Supervision, Higher Proof Standards

According to Sinema, the new legislation will also impose stricter supervision on those who cannot be detained, such as families. These individuals will be monitored for three months, and they will be required to provide a higher standard of proof. The law will also turn away economic migrants, those individuals seeking a better life but not qualifying for asylum, at the border.

Addressing Concerns About Cartel Exploitation

In response to concerns about migrants being exploited by cartels, Sinema stated that the new law would discourage them from undertaking perilous journeys and exploiting the system. She further indicated that the legislation would require the administration to implement these changes, marking a significant departure from existing laws that merely permit such alterations.

Border Security and National Security

Advocating for the bill, Senator Sinema sees it as an effective measure to secure the border and tackle the national security threat. She expressed confidence that the bill would garner Senate approval and urged the House to give it serious consideration.