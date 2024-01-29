Sindh High Court Upholds Action Against Placing Banners on Public Properties

In a decisive move to curb the unauthorized use of public properties for political advertising, the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Karachi asserted its determination to hold violators accountable. The court stood its ground, reinforcing its decision to instigate legal proceedings against political leaders and company CEOs responsible for the unlawful placement of banners and flags.

SHC Upholds Decision Against Unauthorized Advertising

The court's commitment to this issue was exhibited during a hearing on a plea regarding the display of banners and billboards on public places and government buildings. The SHC not only maintained its decision but also ordered the registration of cases against those who have shown disregard for public property and utilized it for their promotional activities. Such strong action underlines the court's dedication to preserving the integrity of public spaces.

SHC Seeks Report from Relevant Authorities

In an effort to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation, the SHC has called for a thorough report from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and other relevant authorities. The report, due by February 6, is expected to shed light on the extent of the violation and the steps taken to rectify it.

Previous Interactions with Provincial Law Officer and KMC

The SHC bench, headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, had previously questioned the provincial law officer and the KMC regarding the removal of billboards from public properties. The Cantonment Board Clifton had reported the successful removal of all billboards within its jurisdiction. On the contrary, the Malir Cantonment Board official confirmed that no permission had been granted for billboard installations on public property. But interestingly, the KMC did not respond to the petition, casting a shadow of doubt over the enforcement of the court's ruling.