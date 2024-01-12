en English
Politics

Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations

In a significant move aimed at enhancing firefighting capabilities across the province, Sindh’s interim Chief Minister, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, distributed eight state-of-the-art firefighting snorkels to various municipal corporations. Worth Rs1.35 billion, these units, imported from Indonesia, will significantly bolster the firefighting resources of the region.

Distribution and Concerns

Three of these high-tech firefighting snorkels were handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and the remaining five were distributed among Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana, with each city receiving one unit. The distribution ceremony took place at the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation head office, orchestrated by interim Local Government Minister Mubin Jumani.

During the event, Justice Baqar raised serious concerns about the absence of adequate firefighting systems and equipment, particularly in Karachi’s high-rise buildings. This lack, he stressed, posed a significant risk in case of a fire outbreak.

Fire Safety Audit and Rescue Integration

In response to these concerns, the provincial government has initiated a comprehensive fire safety audit. This measure will push builders to identify and rectify any potential fire hazards in their buildings. Alongside this, Jumani urged local government agencies to develop their firefighting systems, which would be integrated with the Rescue 1122 service, further strengthening the region’s emergency response capabilities.

Procurement Difficulties and Future Plans

Local Government Secretary Manzoor Shaikh disclosed that the original order was for 15 firefighting snorkels. However, due to currency fluctuations, only eight could be procured. Moreover, these units faced delay at the Karachi Port Trust due to unpaid Customs duties. After the caretaker Chief Minister approved Rs350 million, the snorkel units were released and handed over to the respective city mayors, marking a significant step in improving the province’s firefighting readiness.

Politics Safety
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

