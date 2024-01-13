en English
Business

Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew – A Complex Web of Associations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew – A Complex Web of Associations

Simon Blagden, the ex-chairman of Fujitsu Telecommunications Europe Ltd, and non-executive chairman of Fujitsu UK, has had associations with the disgraced Prince Andrew. This connection stems from his involvement with the Duke of York’s Community Initiative, a charity that awarded grants for commendable causes. His links also extend to the political sphere, as a substantial donor to the Conservative Party, with donations including a £350 hamper to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A Deep Dive into Blagden’s Career

Blagden’s tenure at Fujitsu spanned from November 2005 to June 2019. During this period, he was part of the company’s UK leadership team. His association with Prince Andrew began in 2011, with another recorded meeting in December 2018, as per court circular reports. His role at the Duke of York’s Community Initiative saw him serving as the chair of trustees. However, the initiative was dissolved in August.

Political Connections and Appointments

In addition to his charity work and corporate leadership, Blagden also made his mark in politics. As a significant donor to the Conservative Party, his contributions have included a £350 hamper gifted to Boris Johnson during his tenure as Prime Minister. In 2022, Nadine Dorries, the then-Digital Secretary, appointed Blagden to chair Building Digital UK. This government agency is responsible for the delivery of faster broadband and mobile coverage across the UK. For this role, Blagden receives an annual salary of £80,000 for a commitment of two days per week.

Unanswered Questions

Both Blagden and a representative for Prince Andrew were contacted for comments regarding these associations and developments. As of now, responses are awaited. These connections between a prominent business leader, a disgraced royal, and political parties open up a myriad of questions about influence, power, and the intersection of business and politics in the UK.

Business Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

