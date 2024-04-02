Siliguri Bomb Scare: Crude Devices Neutralised Amid Lok Sabha Election Vigil

West Bengal's Siliguri Metropolitan Police, in coordination with the bomb squad, effectively neutralised three suspected crude bombs found under a river bridge in the Kholachand Fapri area, highlighting the heightened security measures in place during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign. A senior fire official confirmed the bombs were defused safely in an isolated location, ensuring no injuries occurred. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and the origin of these dangerous devices.

Immediate Response and Neutralisation

Upon receiving a distress call about the discovery of the bombs, the bomb disposal squad was promptly dispatched to the site. Sub-Officer Rahul Mandal of the Dabgram Fire Station played a pivotal role in the operation, ensuring the bombs were diffused without incident. This swift action underscores the readiness and efficiency of West Bengal's emergency services in dealing with potential threats to public safety.

Investigation Underway

The recovery of the crude bombs has not only caused alarm due to the potential danger they posed but has also triggered an extensive investigation by local police with the support of central security agencies. The timing of the discovery, amidst the fervor of the Lok Sabha elections, has added a layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about the motive behind placing the bombs in such a strategic location.

Security Tightened Across the State

In response to this incident, security measures have been significantly ramped up across West Bengal, with a special focus on ensuring the safety of the public and the integrity of the election process. The state police and central security agencies are on high alert, demonstrating their commitment to preventing any acts that could disrupt the peace or influence the upcoming elections in any manner.

The incident in Siliguri serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and threats that can emerge during significant political events such as elections. It highlights the importance of vigilance, rapid response, and the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety. As the investigation continues, the people of West Bengal and the entire nation watch closely, hoping for a peaceful election season and the swift apprehension of those responsible for this act of recklessness.