Africa

Significant Shift in Ghana’s Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST
In a significant shift in Ghana’s political scene, 18 incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have chosen not to seek re-election. This exodus of seasoned lawmakers, including prominent politicians like Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is causing ripples within the party and the broader political landscape.

Implications for the New Patriotic Party

The departure of these 18 MPs could have far-reaching effects on the NPP’s ability to maintain its majority in the Parliament, impacting its policy-making capabilities. The loss of these MPs, coupled with the potential underutilization of remaining experienced lawmakers, could also lead to discussions on party unity and leadership.

Concerns Over Loss of Institutional Memory

The trend of experienced lawmakers bowing out of legislative duty is raising concerns about the attrition rate in Ghana’s Parliament. Ahmed Ibrahim, a Member of Parliament, highlighted the potential loss of institutional memory and expertise. The underutilization of experienced MPs by the government and the need for proactive steps to retain them were also emphasized.

Voices from Within the Party

Ursula Owusu, a notable figure within the NPP, has expressed her views on the situation. Additionally, Sammy Obeng, the Executive Director of the Parliamentary Network Africa, has voiced concerns about the high attrition rate in Ghana’s parliament and the implications of losing experienced MPs.

In conclusion, this development within the NPP marks a moment of transformation. The exit of such a significant number of MPs is likely to influence the dynamics within the party and the parliament, shaping the path of governance in Ghana. As the political observers and public follow these unfolding events, it’s anticipated that the implications, both immediate and long-term, will be closely scrutinized.

Africa Ghana Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

