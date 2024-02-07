Significant Rent Increase Looms for Derby City Council House Tenants

The council house tenants of Derby City are bracing for a significant change in their living expenses. In a proposal set for decision at a cabinet meeting on February 14, 2023, the city council is contemplating a 7.7% rent increase. The change, which is to take effect from April 2023, will impact tenants living in both two-bedroom and larger homes.

Unpacking the Numbers

Currently, tenants occupying a two-bedroom council house part with 90 every week. With the proposed increment, they will need to adjust to a new rate of 97 per week, translating to 388 per month. As for those residing in three-bedroom or larger houses, the looming rent rise will demand an even higher financial commitment.

Despite the forthcoming hike, Derby City Council maintains that their rates significantly undercut those in the private market. To put this into perspective, a two-bedroom property in the private sector averages 173 per week, 76 more than the council’s proposed rate. Since the 2015/16 financial year, rent for council properties has only soared by 24%. Even with the imminent increase, council rents are purportedly 56% less than market rates.

Rising Service Charges

Further straining the tenants' wallets, service charges are set to escalate by 6.7% to keep pace with inflation. The council recognizes the current cost of living crisis and expects it to lead to higher rent arrears and bad debt levels among tenants. This economic predicament is also likely to stoke demand for housing and inflate waiting lists.

Impact on the Housing Revenue Account

The Housing Revenue Account (HRA), the lifeline of council housing, receives no direct support from the government. The financial strain on tenants, consequently, is anticipated to hit the HRA’s coffers. The economic fallout from the cost of living crisis is not only affecting tenants but also reverberating across the housing sector. The council’s proposal, it appears, is a response to these challenging times and the necessity to maintain a sustainable housing service for its community.