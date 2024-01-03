en English
Philippines

Significant Progress in Philippines’ Anti-Drug Efforts Under Marcos Administration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
The Philippine Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has marked 2023 as a landmark year in its fight against illegal drug use. The DILG’s flagship anti-drug campaign, ‘Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan’ (BIDA), has made impressive strides under the Marcos administration, expanding its influence to 15 regions and involving over 230,000 individuals in its initiatives.

BIDA’s Expansive Reach

The BIDA program, launched in late 2022, has rapidly spread its roots across the country. Thanks to the collective efforts of local government units (LGUs), private sector partners, and other stakeholders, more than 230,000 individuals have taken part in various BIDA activities. DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has expressed gratitude for the widespread support and participation that has propelled the program’s success.

Collaboration with Sports Leagues

In a unique approach to deter drug use among the youth, the DILG has formed strategic relationships with major sports leagues, including the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, and University Athletic Association of the Philippines. The department believes that engaging young people in sports provides a healthy alternative to potentially harmful activities, such as drug use.

Partnerships with the Entertainment Industry and Businesses

The DILG has also joined forces with the entertainment industry, enlisting celebrities from ABS-CBN and GMA as BIDA ambassadors. These stars, who hold significant sway among Philippine youth, play a crucial role in spreading the anti-drug message. Complementing these efforts, the DILG’s ‘BIDA Workplace’ initiative has garnered support from over 30 large businesses. Major cinemas have also joined in promoting the anti-drug campaign, featuring BIDA program ads before movie screenings.

In summarizing the year’s achievements, Abalos described 2023 as a prolific year for the country’s anti-drug efforts. He expressed confidence that the BIDA Program would continue to grow in the coming years, reaching even more individuals at the grassroots level. The department’s strategic partnerships, multi-sectoral approach, and grassroots focus underscore the government’s commitment to combatting illegal drug use. The success of the BIDA program demonstrates the power of community engagement and collaboration in addressing complex societal issues.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

