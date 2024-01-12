Significant Political Shift as Obour’s Team Defects to Boateng’s Camp

In a significant political shift during the campaign launch of Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South, key members of his opponent Obour’s campaign team defected to his side. This unexpected development sent shockwaves across the political scene within the Asante Akim South constituency and further solidifies Hon. Boateng’s position ahead of the NPP primaries scheduled for January 27, 2024.

Defectors Cite Discontent with Obour

The defectors, comprising 11 Zonal Campaign coordinators and other influential team members, publicly declared their switch in allegiance at the event. They attributed their defection to Obour’s history of broken promises and lack of communication following the previous parliamentary primaries. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of perceived deceit by political candidates.

Notable Figures Among Defectors

Among the defectors were notable figures such as Christian Agyei-Kusi and Nana Otutuatuo from the Juaso zone, Hon. Samuel Ashaley and Hon. Tanko Saani from the Komeso zone, and representatives from the Nnadieso, Bompata, and Asankare zones. This large-scale defection has dealt a significant blow to Obour’s campaign, weakening his standing within the political arena.

Boost for Boateng’s Campaign

The defectors expressed their newfound support for Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng, emphasizing their trust in his reliability. This unexpected twist is a major boost for the incumbent’s campaign, further strengthening his position as the primary season approaches. The event also underscored the changing dynamics within the Asante Akim South constituency’s political landscape.