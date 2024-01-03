Sierra Leone’s Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent

The former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, is poised to enter exile in Abuja, Nigeria, according to an arrangement facilitated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This development is a result of a recent failed coup attempt in Freetown, Sierra Leone, which instigated an ECOWAS mission to the beleaguered nation. The decision to exile Koroma was a collective one, yet it awaits the approval of the current Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio.

Awaiting Presidential Consent

Omar Touray, the ECOWAS President, has issued a reminder about the agreement. If President Bio assents, Koroma is slated to leave for Abuja on January 4, 2024. However, as of this report, President Bio has not yet issued a response to ECOWAS’s proposal.

Assurances for Koroma’s Exile

The hosting authority in Nigeria has readied arrangements for Koroma’s housing during his exile. Furthermore, the ECOWAS letter asserts that Koroma should continue to receive all of his allowances and entitlements as a former president, ensuring an orderly transition into his new life in Nigeria.

Implications of the Agreement

The ECOWAS-facilitated agreement has significant implications not only for Sierra Leone and Nigeria but also for the entire West African region. The decision to exile a former president in the aftermath of a failed coup attempt is a profound indicator of the volatile political climate in Sierra Leone, and it underscores the crucial role of regional bodies in maintaining peace and stability.