Sierra Leone Parliament Clerk Paran Tarawalie Under Fire: Nepotism and Unlawful Dismissals Allegations

Under the weight of mounting allegations, Paran Tarawalie, the Clerk of Sierra Leone Parliament, finds himself at the center of a spiraling controversy. Accused of employing his wife, Mrs. Tarawalie, in a role she allegedly does not perform, yet still receives a monthly salary for, the Clerk faces scrutiny. The situation, however, escalates further with the claim of unlawful dismissal of over 100 civil servants from the Northwestern regions.

Unveiling Nepotism: The Accusations

These allegations, reported by GBLA TV ONLINE, have sparked widespread concern about the presence of nepotism within the SLPP/PAOPA regime. The unilateral dismissals, executed without due process, are deemed a violation of Section 7 of the Sierra Leone Constitution. This section safeguards citizens’ rights to partake in economic activities. The dismissed civil servants are purportedly replaced with supporters of the ruling SLPP from the Southeastern region. This stirs up suspicion of nepotism and raises questions about Parliamentary operations’ integrity, equitable regional representation, and adherence to constitutional principles.

The Role of the Clerk

As a custodian of parliamentary procedures, the role of the Clerk is of paramount importance. The gravity of the situation is exacerbated by the potential breach of trust that these allegations represent. The public’s faith in the fair and impartial operation of the Parliament hangs in the balance.

Addressing the Allegations

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu, responding to the brewing scandal, has scheduled a Parliamentary Appointments Committee meeting for January 4, 2024. The Clerk, Paran Tarawalie, is expected to explain his actions at this meeting. The outcome holds the potential to be a pivotal moment in resolving the allegations and restoring public trust in government institutions. The necessity for a thorough investigation and appropriate measures to address any constitutional breaches is strongly emphasized.