en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Sierra Leone Parliament Clerk Paran Tarawalie Under Fire: Nepotism and Unlawful Dismissals Allegations

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Sierra Leone Parliament Clerk Paran Tarawalie Under Fire: Nepotism and Unlawful Dismissals Allegations

Under the weight of mounting allegations, Paran Tarawalie, the Clerk of Sierra Leone Parliament, finds himself at the center of a spiraling controversy. Accused of employing his wife, Mrs. Tarawalie, in a role she allegedly does not perform, yet still receives a monthly salary for, the Clerk faces scrutiny. The situation, however, escalates further with the claim of unlawful dismissal of over 100 civil servants from the Northwestern regions.

Unveiling Nepotism: The Accusations

These allegations, reported by GBLA TV ONLINE, have sparked widespread concern about the presence of nepotism within the SLPP/PAOPA regime. The unilateral dismissals, executed without due process, are deemed a violation of Section 7 of the Sierra Leone Constitution. This section safeguards citizens’ rights to partake in economic activities. The dismissed civil servants are purportedly replaced with supporters of the ruling SLPP from the Southeastern region. This stirs up suspicion of nepotism and raises questions about Parliamentary operations’ integrity, equitable regional representation, and adherence to constitutional principles.

The Role of the Clerk

As a custodian of parliamentary procedures, the role of the Clerk is of paramount importance. The gravity of the situation is exacerbated by the potential breach of trust that these allegations represent. The public’s faith in the fair and impartial operation of the Parliament hangs in the balance.

Addressing the Allegations

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu, responding to the brewing scandal, has scheduled a Parliamentary Appointments Committee meeting for January 4, 2024. The Clerk, Paran Tarawalie, is expected to explain his actions at this meeting. The outcome holds the potential to be a pivotal moment in resolving the allegations and restoring public trust in government institutions. The necessity for a thorough investigation and appropriate measures to address any constitutional breaches is strongly emphasized.

0
Africa Law Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Break

By Salman Khan

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Indefinitely Following Houthi Militant Attack

By Salman Khan

EU Stresses Respect for Somalia's Sovereignty as Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement Sparks Concern

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ethiopia's Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment

By BNN Correspondents

Ethiopia Joins BRICS, Secures Coastline Access, and Pursues Economic T ...
@Africa · 31 mins
Ethiopia Joins BRICS, Secures Coastline Access, and Pursues Economic T ...
heart comment 0
Gerry King Honored in Nigeria for His Contribution to Religious Media

By BNN Correspondents

Gerry King Honored in Nigeria for His Contribution to Religious Media
Showmax Set for Major Relaunch: A New Era for Streaming in Africa

By Salman Khan

Showmax Set for Major Relaunch: A New Era for Streaming in Africa
UN and EU Support Initiative to Lower Remittance Costs in Southern Africa

By Sakchi Khandelwal

UN and EU Support Initiative to Lower Remittance Costs in Southern Africa
Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr Pens Contract Extension Amidst AFCON 2023 Uncertainty

By Salman Khan

Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Pens Contract Extension Amidst AFCON 2023 Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
12 seconds
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
17 seconds
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
20 seconds
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
22 seconds
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
38 seconds
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
1 min
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
1 min
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
1 min
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
1 min
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app