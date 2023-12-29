Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP

On the occasion of the Congress party’s 139th foundation day event in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drew a public line of distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva. Siddaramaiah, who identifies as a practicing Hindu, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for propagating what he describes as ‘fake’ Hindutva. His criticism sharply contrasts his own faith and practices as a Hindu, which include participation in religious activities such as building Ram temples and attending bhajans.

Siddaramaiah Questions BJP’s Historical Role

In addition to his critique of the BJP’s interpretation of Hindutva, Siddaramaiah also questioned the historical involvement of the party and related organizations like the RSS in India’s freedom struggle. He affirmed that the Congress party was the principal force against British rule, not the BJP or RSS, challenging the narrative often espoused by these organizations.

Hindutva Vs Hinduism: A Consistent Stance

Siddaramaiah’s latest comments are consistent with his earlier statements, where he expressed his opposition to Hindutva, associating it with violence, discrimination, and murder. He reiterated his belief in Hinduism and the equality of all faiths as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The Chief Minister’s statements arrive just before the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an event scheduled to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Broader Discourse on Religion and Politics

Siddaramaiah’s remarks add to the ongoing discourse on the relationship between religion and politics in India. His distinction between Hinduism, which he sees as advocating peace and tolerance, and Hindutva, which he views as a political ideology aiming for the domination of Hindus, underscores the complexity of this relationship.

