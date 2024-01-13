en English
Elections

Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son’s Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
In what appears to be a fervent refutation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has quashed rumors that he or his son, Yathindra, will be vying for the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The statement came as a response to allegations made by BJP MP Pratap Simha, suggesting that Yathindra might be pitted against him in the electoral fray.

Claims and Counterclaims

The chief minister’s clarification comes in the wake of Simha’s apprehensions, which flared up following the arrest of his brother, Vikram Simha, linked to a tree felling case. Pratap Simha voiced his concerns, asserting that Siddaramaiah was exploiting the situation to tarnish his reputation, paving the way for Yathindra’s political debut. In a firm dismissal of these assertions, Siddaramaiah emphasized that the selection of candidates is a process that relies on the collective recommendations of MLAs, local leaders, and party office bearers, not personal whims or familial considerations.

Decision-making Process

The chief minister further disclosed that Suresha B S, the state Urban Development Minister, has been delegated as an observer for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. He has reportedly submitted a report on potential candidates for the seat. Siddaramaiah’s remarks suggest that the final decision on the nominee will be anchored on this report, underscoring the importance of merit and suitability over nepotism.

This episode serves as a reminder of the intricate and often contentious dynamics of political maneuvering, as well as the necessity for transparency in candidate selection. The ongoing developments in the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency will undoubtedly be closely watched, with the final candidate announcement eagerly awaited.

Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

