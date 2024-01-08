Siddaramaiah Criticizes Centre’s Interference in Cooperative Sector

In a critical address, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lambasted the Union Government’s attempt to intrude into the cooperative sector, a sphere traditionally under the purview of state jurisdiction. Labeling the move as anti-constitutional and against the ethos of cooperation and decentralization, he underscored the gravity of this development.

Union Government Oversteps Boundaries

The bold critique came during Siddaramaiah’s speech at the birth centenary program of Sahakai Maharshi Bhau Saheb Tharot and freedom fighter Dr. Anna Saheb Shinde in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister denounced the Centre’s intervention as a departure from the foundational principles of the cooperative sector. The Centre’s intrusion, he warned, could potentially weaken the sector’s underlying motto of ‘All for one, one for all.’

A Call for Collective Opposition

Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for a unified opposition against the central government’s interference in the cooperative sector. He signaled that the Centre’s moves were in direct conflict with the interests of the state. The Chief Minister also drew attention to the central government’s previous attempt to tweak the APMC Act and the Agriculture Act, moves that were later retracted due to rigorous opposition from the farming community.

Remembering Heroes of the Cooperative Sector

Drawing the event to a close, Siddaramaiah paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Annasaheb Shinde, acknowledging his substantial contribution to India’s food self-sufficiency. He extolled Shinde’s efforts alongside the nation’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and former Prime Ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi, in securing India’s food independence.