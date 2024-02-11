Siddaramaiah Challenges Amit Shah to Public Debate on Guarantee Schemes

In a bold move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has thrown down the gauntlet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, challenging him to a public debate on the contentious issue of guarantee schemes in the state. The challenge comes amidst allegations from the BJP that the state's treasury is empty due to these schemes, a claim that Siddaramaiah vehemently denies.

Advertisment

A Call to Debate and Defend

Siddaramaiah's challenge to Amit Shah is not merely a political tit-for-tat but a call to substantiate the BJP's accusations regarding the guarantee schemes. The Chief Minister asserts that the treasury is far from empty and that the real issue lies in the unfair distribution of taxes from the Centre to the state.

The guarantee schemes, which include provisions for free power, housing, and ration to the underprivileged, have been a cornerstone of the Siddaramaiah-led government. The BJP, however, has repeatedly criticized these schemes, claiming they are causing financial strain on the state.

Advertisment

Unmasking Hidden Agendas and 'Stolen' Schemes

Siddaramaiah has also accused the BJP of harboring a hidden agenda against the beneficiaries of these schemes, rather than the schemes themselves. He points to the BJP's promise to implement similar schemes in states governed by them while opposing them in Karnataka.

In a scathing attack, Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 'stealing' guarantee schemes that he had earlier opposed. He argued that the Central government was selling rice under the brand 'Bharat' which it had earlier refused to provide for the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Advertisment

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar echoed these sentiments, claiming that Modi was copying the state's 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme. Shivakumar criticized the BJP for launching similar schemes in many states after earlier criticizing the Congress government's guarantee scheme.

Standing Firm on Commitments

Despite the BJP's criticism, the Karnataka government remains committed to its guarantee schemes. Labour Minister Santosh Lad confirmed that the five guarantee schemes will continue, with approximately Rs 58,000 crore allocated from the government exchequer. These schemes have reportedly benefited every stratum of society in the state.

Advertisment

In addition, Rs 2,000 has been disbursed to 26 lakh farmers as drought relief funds, with the remaining expected to receive their funds shortly.

As the debate over guarantee schemes heats up, all eyes are on Amit Shah. Will he accept Siddaramaiah's challenge and engage in a public discourse on the matter? Only time will tell.

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is clear - Siddaramaiah is standing firm on his commitments to the people of Karnataka, refusing to let allegations of financial mismanagement go unchallenged.

The guarantee schemes, designed to uplift the underprivileged, have become a battleground for political ideologies. As the rhetoric intensifies, the real winners and losers will be determined not by political points scored, but by the impact on the lives of the millions who depend on these schemes for their survival and dignity.