Siaya Speaker Condemns Police Brutality in Rarieda, Calls for Just Investigations

Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode has publicly criticized police actions in Rarieda, accusing them of mistreating residents under the guise of law enforcement following the stoning death of a police colleague. Okode insists on the necessity of proper investigative procedures and condemns the indiscriminate torture of locals, which has severely disrupted daily life and business operations in the area. The situation has sparked outrage among community leaders, including the Vice Chairman of the Luo Council of Elders, Mzee James Ayaga, who are urging for a peaceful resolution and the intervention of Rarieda Deputy County Commissioner to halt the ongoing abuses.