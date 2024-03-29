Memorandum of Understanding to Track Syrian Diaspora Numbers Underway

Idleb's General Shura Council, under the leadership of Mustafa Mousa, made significant announcements on Thursday concerning the advancement of reform measures within the council. Mousa revealed the formation of 8 committees across liberated areas and the establishment of a Council of grievances to tackle complaints from the populace and institutions. This move aims to enhance governance and prepare for upcoming council elections.

Council of Grievances and Committee Initiatives

Mustafa Mousa emphasized the council's dedication to addressing the concerns and demands of the people through the newly formed committees. These entities have already resolved about 25 percent of cases within a 10-day period, highlighting their efficiency and the council's commitment to reform. Moreover, the Council of grievances, a significant pillar of this reform, has begun processing complaints, ensuring adherence to legal standards and fostering a responsive governance system.

Electoral Reforms and Workshops

The council's leadership also focused on electoral reforms, conducting three workshops with academics and activists. Discussions revolved around establishing transparent and fair electoral systems, sustaining specialist representation, and setting criteria for candidacy and elections. These efforts underscore the council's objective to ensure integrity and facilitate equitable elections, thereby empowering its legislative functions and enhancing governmental performance oversight.

High Elections Committee Appointment

In preparation for the election of a new Shura Council, the leadership announced the appointment of new members to the Supreme Elections Committee. Led by Essam al-Khalif, the committee is tasked with laying the groundwork for the electoral process, signifying a significant step towards democratization and the implementation of the discussed reforms. This development reflects the council's commitment to transparent governance and the empowerment of the Syrian people in liberated areas.