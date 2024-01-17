Shrinking Post-Caucus Participation: A New Normal in US Primaries?

In a striking reveal of the shifting dynamics of political primaries in the United States, a pattern of dwindling post-caucus candidate participation has emerged. This trend, evident from the 2016 to 2024 election cycles, starkly contrasts the earlier period from 2000 to 2012, where the total number of significant candidates remained largely consistent post-early caucuses.

A closer look at the trend

The 2016 Democratic and 2024 Republican primaries serve as potent examples of this shift. In these races, only about one-third of the candidates remained in the fray post-caucus. The presence of strong frontrunners was a common theme, as both races featured leaders with substantial polling leads who had also made previous presidential bids.

Strong frontrunners and their impact

The entrance of well-known or high-profile candidates in these years was intended to challenge these frontrunners. However, their inability to dent the frontrunners' leads resulted in their swift withdrawal from the race. This was vividly exemplified in the 2024 Republican primary, where despite an expenditure of over $100 million on advertising for the Iowa caucuses, turnout was disappointingly low. Former President Donald Trump clinched a decisive victory with 51 percent of the vote, leaving Florida Gov Ron DeSantis trailing at 21 percent.

Examining the Iowa caucus

Despite the high stakes, the 2024 Iowa Republican Caucus was notably devoid of rumors and fake news, which have often marred previous caucuses. One could speculate that the lack of unexpected outcomes led to a decreased need for election error or procedural issue-related explanations. Furthermore, the traditionally rumor-spreading losers were notably silent, possibly discouraged by Trump's overwhelming victory.