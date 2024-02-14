Shreveport's RJ Johnson Joins National League of Cities Committees to Champion Local Interests

Shreveport's Council Affairs Director, RJ Johnson, embarks on a national mission as he takes his seat on two influential committees of the National League of Cities (NLC). The appointment, announced on Valentine's Day 2024, underscores NLC's dedication to championing diversity, equity, inclusion, and access in America's municipalities.

A Local Voice Amplified on the National Stage

RJ Johnson, a veteran in Shreveport's civic landscape, will lend his expertise to the NLC's Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee and the Council on Youth, Education, and Families. As a committee member, Johnson assumes the responsibility of providing strategic guidance for NLC's federal advocacy agenda, encompassing workforce development, education, early childhood, public health care, mental health parity, and immigration reform.

Johnson's appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Rancho Cordova Mayor, David Sander, helms the NLC presidency in 2024. Sander's leadership represents the interests of 19,000 cities, towns, and villages in Washington, DC, offering invaluable insights and connections to the inner workings of communities across the nation.

Shaping Policy Positions and Advocating for Cities

As a member of the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee, Johnson will collaborate with fellow committee members to shape NLC's policy positions and advocate for America's cities, towns, and villages before Congress. By harnessing the collective wisdom of municipal leaders, the committee strives to drive positive change and secure a brighter future for communities nationwide.

Fostering Collaboration and Empowering Communities

In his role on the Council on Youth, Education, and Families, Johnson will encourage collaboration, networking, and the development of resources and programs that benefit local communities. The council serves as an incubator for innovative ideas and initiatives, empowering municipal leaders to address the unique needs and challenges of their constituents.

Johnson's dual appointments reflect the National League of Cities' commitment to supporting municipal leaders and fostering an environment where diversity, equity, inclusion, and access are not just buzzwords, but the foundation upon which America's communities thrive.

As RJ Johnson embarks on this new journey, he carries with him the hopes and aspirations of Shreveport, and the collective wisdom of municipal leaders across the nation. His mission is clear: to provide a voice for the voiceless, to champion the cause of America's cities, towns, and villages, and to help shape a future where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

In the words of Rancho Cordova Mayor, David Sander, "The National League of Cities is more than just an organization; it is a movement, a force for good, and a testament to the power of collaboration and unity. Together, we can create a brighter future for all."

Key Points: