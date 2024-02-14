Shots Fired at Home of Prominent Sikh Activist: The Escalating Tensions Surrounding the Khalistan Movement

On February 15, 2024, shots rang out at the home of Inderjit Singh Gosal, a prominent Sikh activist in Canada. The incident, which has sparked fear and outrage within the Sikh community, is believed to be linked to Gosal's involvement in campaigning for the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland out of India.

Advertisment

A Shot in the Dark

The shooting occurred late at night, leaving the community in shock. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, but it has raised serious concerns about the safety of Sikh activists living abroad. The police are currently investigating the matter, but no arrests have been made so far.

The Khalistan Movement and International Tensions

Advertisment

The Khalistan movement, which seeks an independent Sikh state, has gained prominence in recent years. The Indian government has accused several Sikh activists living abroad of being involved in terrorist activities and has even gone so far as to prepare a 'hit list' of individuals accused of violating terrorism laws. The list includes six people living in the UK, one of whom is Kulwant Singh Mothada, a Sikh activist living in Wolverhampton.

Mothada, who fears assassination by the Indian state, has taken extensive security measures and is cautious in his daily activities. He believes that the British government is ignoring the issue to appease India and holds them responsible for his safety. The Indian High Commission has been contacted for comment.

The tensions surrounding the Khalistan movement have even reached the highest levels of government. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of another Sikh activist. Additionally, the United States has accused an Indian government official of being involved in a conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh leader, on US soil.

Advertisment

A Recent History of Violence

The shooting at Gosal's home is not an isolated incident. Last month, shots were fired at the home of Simranjeet Singh, an associate of a slain Sikh separatist. Several people on the 'hit list' prepared by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been killed, including activists in Pakistan, Canada, and the UK.

The violence has left the Sikh community living in fear and has raised questions about the safety of activists living abroad. As the investigation into the shooting at Gosal's home continues, many are calling for action to be taken to ensure the safety of Sikh activists and to address the tensions surrounding the Khalistan movement.