Shock Poll Predicts Tory Near-Wipeout: Key Ministers at Risk in Election Landslide

A new poll suggests that the Conservative Party could be reduced to fewer than 100 MPs in the upcoming general election, with Labour projected to win 468 seats. The survey indicates that the Tories would be wiped out in Scotland and Wales, holding just 98 seats in England. The analysis also shows potential losses for several Cabinet ministers, including Penny Mordaunt, James Cleverly, and Grant Shapps, while highlighting challenges for high-profile figures like Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt in their respective constituencies. The study, conducted by Survation for Best for Britain, points towards a significant shift in voter sentiment and the possibility of a change election.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Polling Numbers

The Survation poll, encompassing responses from over 15,000 individuals, starkly outlines the potential for a seismic shift in the UK's political landscape. With the Tories garnering just 26 percent of voter support compared to Labour's 45 percent, the forecast suggests a landslide victory for Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party. High-profile Tories, including Home Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, face the real threat of being ousted. The poll's constituency-level predictions indicate even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not immune, with his seat of Richmond and Northallerton hanging in the balance.

The Impact of Third-Party Candidates

An intriguing aspect of the survey's findings is the projected performance of Reform UK, led by Richard Tice, which is expected to secure second place in seven constituencies and achieve an 8.5 percent vote share overall. This development signals not just a challenge to the Conservative stronghold but also underscores the fragmenting voter base which could be pivotal in several constituencies. The analysis suggests that without Reform UK's participation, the Conservative seat count might rise to 150, providing a glimmer of hope for a post-election Conservative rebuild.

This poll represents more than a mere electoral forecast; it is a clarion call for introspection and potentially drastic change within the Conservative Party. Facing their worst result, the Tories must contend with the reality of an electorate seemingly disillusioned with their leadership and policies. For the Labour Party, the poll heralds a possible return to power with a substantial mandate. However, the political landscape remains volatile, and the months leading up to the general election will be critical for all parties involved.