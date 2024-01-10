en English
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi’s Leadership in Globalising India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi’s Leadership in Globalising India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, recently lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in charting India’s course towards becoming a prominent global player. The BJP leader’s comments were made during his speech at the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra’ in Kondapalkala village.

Modi Government’s People-centric Initiatives

Chouhan underscored the strategic initiatives taken by the Modi government to uplift women, the economically disadvantaged, and the youth. He pointed out that these measures were not only transformative but also reflected the government’s commitment to inclusive development. These welfare-oriented policies, he argued, had been instrumental in propelling India on its path to becoming a global power.

India’s Economic Progress under Modi’s Leadership

Chouhan highlighted that under Modi’s leadership, India’s economic growth had been remarkable. He noted with pride that India is now ranked fifth globally in terms of economic development. This economic progress, according to Chouhan, was indicative of the successful implementation of the government’s policies and a testament to Modi’s visionary leadership.

India’s Achievement During the Covid-19 Pandemic

The former Chief Minister also lauded India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic under Modi’s leadership. He cited the development and distribution of a free vaccine, with over 200 crore doses given out, as a significant achievement. This decisive action during the pandemic, he said, showcased India’s potential as a global health leader.

The BJP’s Prospects in Upcoming Elections

Reflecting on the recent Telangana Assembly elections, Chouhan commended the BJP’s performance and expressed a hopeful outlook for the party’s prospects in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. He confidently predicted a third consecutive victory for the BJP in these elections, attributing the party’s strength to Modi’s charismatic and dynamic leadership.

Chouhan concluded his address by expressing his firm belief that under Modi’s leadership, India is on the path to becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’ or world leader, thus echoing the aspirations of many Indians for their country’s future.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

