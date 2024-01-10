en English
Shiv Sena’s Setback: A Constitutional Concern?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Shiv Sena’s Setback: A Constitutional Concern?

In a recent appearance on the news program ‘NewsToday,’ Priyanka Chaturvedi, an MP for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), made a statement that reverberates beyond party lines, touching the very core of the Indian Constitution. Her remarks, coming in the wake of a significant setback for the party, hint at a broader political storm brewing in the country’s democratic framework.

Setback and Its Constitutional Implications

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced her dissent against the recent verdict on the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. In her view, the judgment is not just an affront to the party, but it also challenges the very essence of the Indian Constitution. The ruling, she stated, is unconstitutional and undemocratic, marking a worrying departure from the principles of justice and fairness.

Questioning the Verdict

Chaturvedi took the opportunity to question the decision to disregard the amended constitution, criticizing the ruling BJP in the process. She labeled the Speaker’s verdict as an ‘unfortunate compromise of ethics,’ signaling a potential erosion of the democratic process. This criticism, coupled with her stated intention for the party to approach the Supreme Court, underscores the gravity of the situation.

The Impact of National Players

Adding another layer to her critique, Chaturvedi shed light on the perceived influence of national figures Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the decisions in Maharashtra politics. This assertion raises questions about the extent of their reach and the potential implications for the political landscape in Maharashtra and beyond.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

