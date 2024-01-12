Shiv Sena’s Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy

The political landscape within the Shiv Sena party of Maharashtra has been rattled by a significant decision concerning the appointment of the chief whip. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, has given his nod to Bharat Gogawale as the official chief whip of the party. This move is a clear attempt to establish which faction within the Shiv Sena is the legitimate representative of the original party, given that a political party cannot operate with two distinct whips.

Speaker’s Decision Sparks Intra-party Controversy

Narwekar’s endorsement of Gogawale implies that all Shiv Sena MLAs must adhere to the whip he has recognized. This has sparked a wave of unrest within the party. Anil Parab, an MLC from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, has contested that Narwekar’s approval of Gogawale does not apply to them. This argument indicates a deep-seated internal conflict, with multiple factions staking a claim to the party’s leadership.

Narwekar’s Role in Adjudicating Disqualification Petition

Narwekar’s comments were made during an interview with a Marathi channel, where he outlined his role in adjudicating the disqualification petition of the Shiv Sena MLAs. His decision carries significant implications for the party’s internal structure. According to Narwekar, there is no split in the Shiv Sena, only an internal dispute over its leadership. As such, the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution is not applicable.

Implications of the Speaker’s Decision

The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, however, views the situation differently. They assert that they are a distinct party and that the whip approved by the Speaker does not apply to them. They back their claim by citing recognition from the Election Commission as an independent party. This skirmish between factions indicates a potential legal battle, further complicating the internal dynamics of the Shiv Sena.