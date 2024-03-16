Shiv Sena Rift: Shinde Dismisses 12 MLAs' Alleged Return to Uddhav Camp as 'Baseless'

The political landscape of Maharashtra witnessed a fresh stir with the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, dismissing claims of a significant defection back to the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. Advocate Aseem Sarode, closely associated with Thackeray, sparked controversy by asserting that 12 MLAs from the Shinde camp were poised to defect, a claim swiftly refuted as 'baseless' by Shinde's spokesperson.

Claims and Counterclaims

At a rally, Sarode announced the names of 12 MLAs allegedly ready to switch allegiances back to Shiv Sena (UBT), citing disillusionment with Shinde's leadership. Manisha Kayande, speaking for the Shinde faction, countered these claims, questioning Sarode's motives and affirming the strength and growth of their party. Kayande's rebuttal highlighted the ongoing political tussle between the two factions, each claiming the true legacy of Shiv Sena.

Political Dynamics and Responses

While the Shinde faction boasts of continuous growth, with more leaders from the rival camp joining its ranks, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut made it clear that defectors would not be welcomed back. This stance underscores the bitter division within Shiv Sena, complicating the political equations in Maharashtra. The rivalry extends beyond mere numbers, touching upon loyalty, legacy, and the future direction of the party.

Implications for Maharashtra Politics

The ongoing feud between the Shiv Sena factions is not just a battle for supremacy but reflects deeper ideological and strategic rifts. It poses challenges for governance in Maharashtra, affecting the party's coherence and its ability to present a united front in upcoming elections. As both factions stand firm, the political landscape remains volatile, with the potential for further realignments and implications for the state's leadership.