Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Condemns BJP's Induction of Corrupt Leaders and Neglect of Farmers

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, has taken a firm stance against the BJP's recent induction of former Congress leader Ashok Chavan. Addressing a press conference on February 13, 2024, Thackeray didn't mince words as he criticized the BJP's slogan 'Modi ki guarantee' following Chavan's entry into the party.

Advertisment

Thackeray's Strong Words Against BJP's Induction of Corrupt Leaders

In a scathing attack, Thackeray accused the BJP of inducting corrupt leaders and offering them high positions to help them evade ED and CBI cases. "BJP has become the 'Ayarams party'," he declared, expressing his disappointment in the party's actions.

He specifically referred to the case of Ashok Chavan, who has been linked to the Adarsh housing scam, and questioned the decision to nominate him for a Rajya Sabha seat. Thackeray emphasized the importance of accountability and justice, stating that the BJP's actions were unacceptable.

Advertisment

The 'Dictatorship Virus' and Farmer Protests

Thackeray didn't shy away from addressing the current political climate, accusing the Modi government of spreading a 'dictatorship virus' in the country. He expressed concern over the lack of democratic values and the silencing of dissent.

Additionally, Thackeray slammed the Central government for not taking the ongoing farmers' protests seriously. The farmers have been demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan report and a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. Despite their attempts to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, they have been met with resistance.

Advertisment

Chaos at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border

The situation escalated further when protesting farmers tried to breach police barricades at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. The resulting chaos highlighted the growing tensions between the farmers and the government.

Thackeray called upon the BJP to address these pressing issues and focus on the welfare of the agricultural sector. He emphasized that the current economic disparities were unacceptable and urged the government to take immediate action.

Advertisment

As the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief continues to challenge the BJP's policies and actions, the political landscape in India remains tense and uncertain. The question on everyone's mind is whether the government will heed Thackeray's calls for accountability, justice, and support for the agricultural sector.