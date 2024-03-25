Shiromani Akali Dal Embraces Panthic Agenda for 2024 Elections Revival

In a strategic pivot, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is gearing up for the 2024 general elections by returning to its roots with a renewed focus on the Sikh (panthic) agenda. During a recent core committee meeting led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD outlined its commitment to championing the interests of the Khalsa Panth, minorities, and all Punjabis, alongside a promise to fight for greater state autonomy and fulfill promises made to farmers and farm laborers.

Refocusing on Core Values

The meeting underscored the party's dedication to principles over politics, emphasizing its role as the defender of Sikh interests and promoter of communal harmony. In addition to advocating for the Sikh community's rights, the resolution passed at the meeting addressed the need for the cessation of interference in religious matters and the release of Sikh prisoners who have served their terms. This move signifies a strategic shift back to its foundational panthic agenda, aiming to regain lost ground and strengthen its base ahead of the elections.

Strategic Implications and Expert Opinions

Political experts view this shift as a vital strategy for SAD's revival. Kehar Singh, a former professor at Punjabi University, believes that by emphasizing its panthic rhetoric, SAD could enhance its acceptability and credibility among Sikhs and Punjabis at large. This focus is seen as a way to regain influence and support, particularly after the party's separation from the BJP in 2020 over disagreements on the farm laws. This reorientation towards panth issues could thus serve as a cornerstone for SAD's electoral strategy.

Looking Ahead to 2024

With the general elections on the horizon, SAD's decision to return to its panthic agenda reflects a broader effort to reconnect with its base and articulate a clear vision that resonates with its core constituents. This approach not only seeks to rejuvenate the party's prospects but also to reassert its position as a key political force in Punjab and among the Sikh community. As the elections draw nearer, SAD's ability to mobilize support through its renewed focus will be crucial in determining its success and impact on the political landscape.