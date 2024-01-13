en English
India

Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:43 pm EST
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes

In a landmark move towards gender equality in Indian politics, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal, has pledged to enhance the political representation of women in Punjab. Speaking at the first all-women conference held at Maghi Mela in Muktsar, Badal announced that SAD would allocate 50% of its seats to women in the upcoming panchayat and local body elections.

Commitment to Women’s Representation

This commitment signifies a significant shift in the political landscape of Punjab. Further, Badal declared that his party plans to reserve 33% of its nominations for women candidates in the state assembly and the Lok Sabha elections. By doing so, Badal has taken a strong stand for women’s rights and their involvement in the political sphere, endorsing a more balanced representation in the decision-making bodies of the state and national government.

Reviving Welfare Initiatives

Badal was critical of the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for discontinuing the Shagun scheme and curtailing the ‘aata-daal’ scheme, both of which had significant implications for the welfare of women. He pledged to reinstate and augment these welfare initiatives if SAD comes to power. Additionally, Badal committed to increasing the old-age pension to Rs 2,500 per month, a move aimed at enhancing the financial security of women in the twilight of their lives.

Criticism of the AAP and Congress

Badal criticized both the Congress and AAP for their failure to fulfill their promises. The AAP’s discontinuation of the Shagun scheme and the Congress’s inability to waive farmer loans, he argued, were betrayals of the Punjabi people. By promising to address these issues, Badal aims to restore trust in the SAD and its commitment to the welfare of the people of Punjab.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

