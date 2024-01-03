en English
India

Shiromani Akali Dal Announces ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ to Expose AAP Government’s Failures

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 am EST
Shiromani Akali Dal Announces ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ to Expose AAP Government’s Failures

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a major Indian political party, has laid out plans for a ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ starting February 1. This move is a direct critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, aimed at shedding light on its alleged failures. The decision for the yatra (rally) was finalized in a meeting of SAD’s core committee, presided over by the party’s president, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Unveiling the AAP’s Shortcomings

The SAD core committee has accused the AAP government of betraying various societal sections, including farmers, weaker sections, trade and industry, youngsters, and government employees. The yatra, under Sukhbir Singh Badal’s leadership, intends to cover all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab, dedicating two days to each locality.

Seminars and Processions

In addition to the yatra, the party has planned to host seminars in major towns and cities to address issues specific to Punjab and its citizens. These issues include the denial of the state’s capital and river waters. A panel consisting of Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mahesinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, and Harcharan Singh Bains has been appointed to oversee these seminars.

The core committee also endorsed the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee’s (SGPC) decision to organize a religious procession, ‘Aape Gur Chela’ nagar kirtan, scheduled from January 10-16. This procession is in celebration of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru. The SAD has urged its members to fully support this event, also attended by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

