Shirley Chisholm Welcome Center: A Tribute to a Trailblazer at Prospect Park

The Prospect Park Alliance, a non-profit organization responsible for the stewardship of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, is set to convert an old comfort station into the Shirley Chisholm Welcome Center, a tribute to the pioneering Congresswoman and her enduring legacy. The center is strategically located near the park entrance at Ocean and Parkside avenues, a place of high visibility and easy access for the public.

Collaboration for Community Inclusion

In an effort to incorporate community voices into the design of the welcome center, the Alliance has joined hands with Medgar Evers College and NAACP Brooklyn. A workshop, steered by Prospect Park Alliance president Morgan Monaco and Medgar Evers College president Dr. Patricia Ramsey, aims to gather valuable insights and feedback from the community to shape the center’s design.

Funding and Features

The transformative project has secured a hefty $6.75 million funding allocation. This financial backing comes from several New York City Council members, including Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. The center, whose design is expected to be finalized by 2025, is set to feature infrastructure upgrades, new bathrooms, and visitor information. The completion of construction is slated for 2026.

A Monument to Honor a Legacy

Beside the welcome center, a new monument, named ‘Our Destiny, Our Democracy’, dedicated to Chisholm has received approval. The monument, an artistic mashup of a portrait of Chisholm with plants native to Brooklyn and Barbados, pays homage to her roots and her illustrious career. Chisholm is recognized as the first Black congresswoman and the first woman to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

This initiative is part of a broader drive to celebrate Chisholm’s contributions, including the $141 million Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center in East Flatbush. The welcome center and monument are expected to serve as enduring symbols of Chisholm’s trailblazing journey, inspiring future generations to follow in her footsteps.