en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Shirley Chisholm Welcome Center: A Tribute to a Trailblazer at Prospect Park

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Shirley Chisholm Welcome Center: A Tribute to a Trailblazer at Prospect Park

The Prospect Park Alliance, a non-profit organization responsible for the stewardship of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, is set to convert an old comfort station into the Shirley Chisholm Welcome Center, a tribute to the pioneering Congresswoman and her enduring legacy. The center is strategically located near the park entrance at Ocean and Parkside avenues, a place of high visibility and easy access for the public.

Collaboration for Community Inclusion

In an effort to incorporate community voices into the design of the welcome center, the Alliance has joined hands with Medgar Evers College and NAACP Brooklyn. A workshop, steered by Prospect Park Alliance president Morgan Monaco and Medgar Evers College president Dr. Patricia Ramsey, aims to gather valuable insights and feedback from the community to shape the center’s design.

Funding and Features

The transformative project has secured a hefty $6.75 million funding allocation. This financial backing comes from several New York City Council members, including Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. The center, whose design is expected to be finalized by 2025, is set to feature infrastructure upgrades, new bathrooms, and visitor information. The completion of construction is slated for 2026.

A Monument to Honor a Legacy

Beside the welcome center, a new monument, named ‘Our Destiny, Our Democracy’, dedicated to Chisholm has received approval. The monument, an artistic mashup of a portrait of Chisholm with plants native to Brooklyn and Barbados, pays homage to her roots and her illustrious career. Chisholm is recognized as the first Black congresswoman and the first woman to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

This initiative is part of a broader drive to celebrate Chisholm’s contributions, including the $141 million Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center in East Flatbush. The welcome center and monument are expected to serve as enduring symbols of Chisholm’s trailblazing journey, inspiring future generations to follow in her footsteps.

0
Politics Society United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
31 seconds ago
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
In an extraordinary display of unity and sportsmanship, the Pennsylvania State Police traded their law enforcement gear for ice hockey equipment this past weekend. The reason? To participate in the Lebanon County Ice Hockey Benefit, a unique event aimed at raising funds for the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation. This foundation is a beacon of support
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
The Interplay of Emotion and Law: A Look at the Bilkis Yakub Rasool Case
5 mins ago
The Interplay of Emotion and Law: A Look at the Bilkis Yakub Rasool Case
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
7 mins ago
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
2 mins ago
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts
4 mins ago
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
5 mins ago
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
15 seconds
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks to Address Fans; High-Stakes Championship Matches Announced
21 seconds
AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks to Address Fans; High-Stakes Championship Matches Announced
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
31 seconds
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
2 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
4 mins
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
5 mins
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
5 mins
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
5 mins
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
5 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app