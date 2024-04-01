Shinde Sena Aims for 16 LS Seats Amid Nashik Tussle in Maharashtra Elections 2024

On April 1, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena expressed confidence in contesting at least 16 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha (LS) seats, spotlighting the ongoing Nashik seat conflict within the Mahayuti alliance. The Shiv Sena, under Shinde's leadership, is embroiled in a strategic clash with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction over the key Nashik constituency, despite its claim backed by the presence of incumbent MP Hemant Godse.

Strategic Claims and Counterclaims

Amidst the intricate seat-sharing negotiations within the ruling alliance, the Shinde Sena has laid claim to the Nashik, Sindhudurg, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seats, projecting an ambitious target of 16 to 18 seats overall. This strategic positioning is met with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's aggressive push for senior Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, challenging the incumbent Hemant Godse for Nashik. The BJP, on the other hand, has already announced candidates for 24 seats, leaving the alliance's dynamics in flux over the remaining constituencies.

Political Maneuverings and Election Preparations

As the Mahayuti alliance grapples with these negotiations, Chhagan Bhujbal's potential candidacy for Nashik has stirred the political landscape, with endorsements reportedly secured from top alliance meetings in New Delhi. This development underscores the high-stakes nature of the seat-sharing discussions, with key figures like Devendra Fadnavis playing pivotal roles. Concurrently, Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse has initiated his campaign efforts, signaling the intensifying pre-election activities.

Implications for Maharashtra's Political Arena

The ongoing tussle over key constituencies like Nashik not only highlights the complex dynamics within the Mahayuti alliance but also sets the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in Maharashtra. With the elections approaching, the resolution of these disputes will critically shape the alliance's prospects and strategies, potentially altering the state's political landscape. The involvement of prominent figures and the strategic stakes attached to these negotiations underscore the intricate power plays at work as Maharashtra gears up for a pivotal electoral showdown.