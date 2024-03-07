Shimla Enhances Connectivity: New Airport Shuttle Service Flagged Off by Deputy CM Agnihotri

Shimla, in a significant move to improve transportation and accessibility, witnessed the inauguration of a new shuttle bus service to JubbarHatti Airport by Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, on Thursday. The initiative, aimed at bolstering the region's connectivity, comes as a boon to both locals and tourists, offering them a cost-effective travel option.

A New Dawn in Connectivity

The Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) has rolled out this service with a fare set at 200 rupees, promising regular shuttles from Shimla at 8:30 AM. In addition to enhancing airport accessibility, this move is part of a broader vision to facilitate cashless transactions within the HRTC services, initially encompassing Hamirpur, Una, and Shimla. Deputy CM Agnihotri shared the spotlight with the Managing Director by being among the first to avail the newly introduced service, marking the beginning of what is hoped to be a transformative era for public transport in the region.

Expanding the Horizon

Beyond the airport shuttle, the HRTC's ambit of services is set to widen, with plans underway to introduce special buses for temple visits, hospital trips, and more. An innovative online student bus pass service has also been launched, aimed at easing the daily commute for students and teachers alike. In a gesture of goodwill, a 4% Dearness Allowance hike for HRTC employees was announced, further emphasizing the administration's commitment to improving the transport sector's operational framework and employee welfare.

Broader Impacts and Public Response

The introduction of the shuttle service, alongside the special bus services to Ayodhya Ram Temple, is anticipated to significantly boost tourism and local economy, positioning Shimla as a more accessible and tourist-friendly destination. The public's reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with tourists lauding the government's efforts for providing an affordable and convenient transportation alternative to costly taxis and autos. The sense of appreciation and optimism was palpable among the passengers, highlighting the service's immediate impact on enhancing travel experience and accessibility within the region.

The launch of the shuttle bus service to JubbarHatti Airport is more than just an infrastructural upgrade; it represents a forward leap in making Shimla an even more welcoming and connected city. By addressing the critical need for reliable and affordable transportation, the initiative not only benefits the daily commuter but also opens new avenues for tourism and economic growth. As Shimla embraces this new chapter, the ripple effects of enhanced accessibility and convenience are set to enrich the lives of its residents and visitors alike, fostering a more interconnected and vibrant community.