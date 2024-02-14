Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Ukraine and the upcoming presidential elections in the US and Russia, a potential shift in the global power dynamic is on the horizon. The current state of affairs indicates a possible return to nonviolent co-existence between the US and Russia, potentially ending the Ukrainian conflict and Cold War 2.0.

The Unraveling of Biden's Popularity

The high cost of living, fentanyl crisis, and President Biden's signs of senility have contributed to his dwindling popularity, currently at 39%. This decline in support could pave the way for Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election, as he is backed by 65% of Republican voters.

The End of Atlanticist Strategy and the Rise of G-3

A Republican victory in the 2024 election could signify the end of Biden and George Soros's Atlanticist strategy aimed at removing Putin from power. Instead, a peace agreement in Ukraine could be signed, leading to a return to non-violent co-existence with Russia. The emergence of the G-3 (US, Russia, and China) as the leading powers in global governance may become a reality.

Scrutiny of Arms Aid to Ukraine

Republicans are increasingly scrutinizing the prospect of future arms aid to Ukraine, with recent Congressional rejection of Biden's proposed additional $80 billion in aid to Kiev. Putin is seeking a peace agreement that prevents Ukraine from joining NATO and divides the country into two halves, with the east under Russian control and the center and west under Western tutelage.

The unbearable costs of the conflict make President Zelensky a burden to the US, who may be forced to resign or go into exile in the US. The potential consequences of not supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia are immense, and the economic advantages of the US playing a security role in Europe and Asia cannot be overlooked.

As we edge closer to the 2024 elections, the future of US-Russian relations hangs in the balance. The American right's admiration for Russia stems from a desire for a more homogeneous society, akin to Russia's perceived image. Personalities like Donald Trump have played a significant role in shaping this admiration. The world watches with bated breath as the events unfold, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict and a new era of co-existence between the US and Russia.

Note: The use of the term "G-3" is not a standard term in international relations or global governance. It was used in this article to represent the potential leading powers (US, Russia, and China) as described in the content summary.