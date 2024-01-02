Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order

The balance of global nuclear order (GNO), a legacy of the Cold War, is wavering under the weight of contemporary geopolitical shifts. The GNO, a product of a strategic convergence between the U.S. and USSR, has long served as a bulwark against unchecked nuclear tensions and the uncontrolled spread of nuclear weapons. The order has been marked by key milestones such as the establishment of a direct communication hotline between the U.S. and USSR, arms control negotiations, and the creation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to curtail nuclear proliferation.

Stability Amid Shifting Sands

Since the inception of the NPT, only four additional countries have developed nuclear capabilities, underlining the treaty’s effectiveness. Additionally, the Nuclear Suppliers Group was brought to life to regulate exports of nuclear technology. But as the sands of time shift, the GNO finds itself in the throes of a test. The end of the Cold War, the emergence of China as a geopolitical and economic rival to the U.S., and the strain on treaties between the U.S. and Russia are all reshaping the landscape of nuclear diplomacy. The last standing treaty, New START, teeters on the brink of expiration in 2026.

The Changing Face of Strategic Stability

Traditional definitions of strategic stability have become relics of a bygone era. There is mounting concern over Russia’s potential resumption of nuclear testing. Meanwhile, U.S. policy demonstrates a pragmatic approach, choosing to overlook certain nations’ nuclear advancements while pursuing strategic interests. Countries such as South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, once nestled under the U.S.’s nuclear umbrella, are beginning to reconsider their nuclear stances. Triggered by shifts in U.S. foreign policy and bolstered by their technical prowess, these nations are contemplating the development of their own nuclear weapons.

Navigating the Tides of Change

With these pressures, the GNO finds itself at a crossroads, facing the daunting task of adapting to an evolving global landscape. Incidents like Iran’s navy forcing a U.S. submarine to surface in the Persian Gulf and the execution of five people convicted of multiple armed robberies in Iran, add to the complexities. False narratives propagated by Russian media about a potential U.S. nuclear attack on Russia further muddy the waters. This, coupled with Russia’s recent withdrawal from the global treaty banning nuclear weapons tests, points to a worrying future for nuclear diplomacy.