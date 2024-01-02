en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order

The balance of global nuclear order (GNO), a legacy of the Cold War, is wavering under the weight of contemporary geopolitical shifts. The GNO, a product of a strategic convergence between the U.S. and USSR, has long served as a bulwark against unchecked nuclear tensions and the uncontrolled spread of nuclear weapons. The order has been marked by key milestones such as the establishment of a direct communication hotline between the U.S. and USSR, arms control negotiations, and the creation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to curtail nuclear proliferation.

Stability Amid Shifting Sands

Since the inception of the NPT, only four additional countries have developed nuclear capabilities, underlining the treaty’s effectiveness. Additionally, the Nuclear Suppliers Group was brought to life to regulate exports of nuclear technology. But as the sands of time shift, the GNO finds itself in the throes of a test. The end of the Cold War, the emergence of China as a geopolitical and economic rival to the U.S., and the strain on treaties between the U.S. and Russia are all reshaping the landscape of nuclear diplomacy. The last standing treaty, New START, teeters on the brink of expiration in 2026.

The Changing Face of Strategic Stability

Traditional definitions of strategic stability have become relics of a bygone era. There is mounting concern over Russia’s potential resumption of nuclear testing. Meanwhile, U.S. policy demonstrates a pragmatic approach, choosing to overlook certain nations’ nuclear advancements while pursuing strategic interests. Countries such as South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, once nestled under the U.S.’s nuclear umbrella, are beginning to reconsider their nuclear stances. Triggered by shifts in U.S. foreign policy and bolstered by their technical prowess, these nations are contemplating the development of their own nuclear weapons.

Navigating the Tides of Change

With these pressures, the GNO finds itself at a crossroads, facing the daunting task of adapting to an evolving global landscape. Incidents like Iran’s navy forcing a U.S. submarine to surface in the Persian Gulf and the execution of five people convicted of multiple armed robberies in Iran, add to the complexities. False narratives propagated by Russian media about a potential U.S. nuclear attack on Russia further muddy the waters. This, coupled with Russia’s recent withdrawal from the global treaty banning nuclear weapons tests, points to a worrying future for nuclear diplomacy.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kuwait's National Diwan for Human Rights: A Year in Review

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis

By Muhammad Jawad

Nollywood Films Gain Global Attention on Amazon Prime

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Echoes in World's Cultural Institutions: The G ...
@International Relations · 17 mins
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Echoes in World's Cultural Institutions: The G ...
heart comment 0
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations

By BNN Correspondents

Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities
UK Reaffirms Unwavering Support to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Justice Nwafor

UK Reaffirms Unwavering Support to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
42 seconds
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
48 seconds
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
1 min
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
1 min
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
1 min
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
1 min
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
1 min
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
1 min
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment
1 min
Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
51 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
56 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
59 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app