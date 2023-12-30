en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Shift in Hong Kong’s Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:42 pm EST
Shift in Hong Kong’s Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition

In a landmark shift for Hong Kong’s political theater, the district council election, held on December 10, 2023, recorded a first: the absence of opposition candidates. This event signifies a notable departure from the city’s electoral tradition, which has always been a battleground for candidates from across the political spectrum.

Evolution of Political Dynamics

This change is largely attributed to the evolving political dynamics in the region, particularly in the aftermath of the implementation of the national security law by Beijing in 2020. The law, which has spearheaded an unprecedented crackdown on dissent, has also redefined the eligibility criteria for political participation in Hong Kong.

Implications of the Political Shift

The implications of this shift are profoundly far-reaching. They extend well beyond the confines of the election process, touching on the governance of Hong Kong and its democratic principles. Concerns are growing about the representativeness of the district councils and the extent to which they genuinely reflect the will of the Hong Kong people.

Legitimacy and Atmosphere

The election, devoid of opposition presence, could potentially erode the legitimacy of the elected councils. It may cast a long shadow on the overall political atmosphere in Hong Kong. While the city grapples with a slow economic recovery and an expanding mainland influence, the erosion of freedoms and a record low turnout in the district council elections add to the complexities of the current situation.

The city’s low voter turnout is also indicative of the growing divide within Hong Kong. The district council elections of 2019, which saw pro-democracy candidates win a landslide victory with 85% of the 452 seats, stand in stark contrast to the recent election. Notably, three Hong Kong regulators have urged industry members to vote, following the government’s overhaul of the system to reinforce Beijing’s control.

David Webb, an activist investor, has expressed disappointment in the accounting regulator’s involvement in the vote, arguing that it exceeds their statutory functions and is unrelated to accounting regulation. The case of the accounting regulator illustrates the broad impact of the national security law and the challenges it poses to Hong Kong’s image as a free city.

0
China HongKong Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unsustainable Loyalty Promotion Leads to Chinese Restaurant's Closure

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Treatment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Decade of the Belt and Road Initiative: Insights from Pakistan's Ambassador

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The AI Surge of 2023: A Pivotal Turning Point for Humanity?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look ...
@China · 34 mins
China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look ...
heart comment 0
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate’s Lead Slips

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
AI Ascends: How Tech Transformed the 2023 Trading Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI Ascends: How Tech Transformed the 2023 Trading Landscape
China Welcomes Back 17 Giant Pandas in Major Conservation Effort

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Welcomes Back 17 Giant Pandas in Major Conservation Effort
Wall Street’s 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?
Latest Headlines
World News
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
13 seconds
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
2 mins
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
5 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
6 mins
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
6 mins
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
6 mins
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
8 mins
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
9 mins
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
10 mins
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app