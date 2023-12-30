Shift in Hong Kong’s Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition

In a landmark shift for Hong Kong’s political theater, the district council election, held on December 10, 2023, recorded a first: the absence of opposition candidates. This event signifies a notable departure from the city’s electoral tradition, which has always been a battleground for candidates from across the political spectrum.

Evolution of Political Dynamics

This change is largely attributed to the evolving political dynamics in the region, particularly in the aftermath of the implementation of the national security law by Beijing in 2020. The law, which has spearheaded an unprecedented crackdown on dissent, has also redefined the eligibility criteria for political participation in Hong Kong.

Implications of the Political Shift

The implications of this shift are profoundly far-reaching. They extend well beyond the confines of the election process, touching on the governance of Hong Kong and its democratic principles. Concerns are growing about the representativeness of the district councils and the extent to which they genuinely reflect the will of the Hong Kong people.

Legitimacy and Atmosphere

The election, devoid of opposition presence, could potentially erode the legitimacy of the elected councils. It may cast a long shadow on the overall political atmosphere in Hong Kong. While the city grapples with a slow economic recovery and an expanding mainland influence, the erosion of freedoms and a record low turnout in the district council elections add to the complexities of the current situation.

The city’s low voter turnout is also indicative of the growing divide within Hong Kong. The district council elections of 2019, which saw pro-democracy candidates win a landslide victory with 85% of the 452 seats, stand in stark contrast to the recent election. Notably, three Hong Kong regulators have urged industry members to vote, following the government’s overhaul of the system to reinforce Beijing’s control.

David Webb, an activist investor, has expressed disappointment in the accounting regulator’s involvement in the vote, arguing that it exceeds their statutory functions and is unrelated to accounting regulation. The case of the accounting regulator illustrates the broad impact of the national security law and the challenges it poses to Hong Kong’s image as a free city.