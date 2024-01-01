Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis

In an impactful political turn of events on the island of Guernsey, Deputy John Gollop has risen to a key position within the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R). This development follows the controversial departure of Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s team, which faced significant backlash over relentless attempts to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) to mitigate the island’s budgetary deficit.

Gollop’s Priorities

Acknowledged as the longest-standing States Member, Gollop has firmly set his sights on addressing the island’s escalating housing crisis. He has pointedly highlighted that the cost of housing on Guernsey is disproportionately high compared to the incomes of its residents. With an eye on reform, Gollop has emphasized the dire need to reassess and overhaul the current housing model.

Proposed Housing Strategies

Gollop is advocating for progressive strategies aimed at enhancing social housing provisions. In addition, he is focusing on formulating supportive measures tailored specifically for young couples and first-time homebuyers. His approach underscores a radical shift in housing policies, signalling his commitment to tackling the pressing housing issue head-on.

Additional Developments

Alongside this significant political development, King Charles III has formally recognized several individuals for their contributions. Among those honoured are Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb. Concurrently, the Infrastructure Minister of Jersey has given the green light for a £120 million development project in St Helier, a move that has Deputy Gollop’s endorsement.