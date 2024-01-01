en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis

In an impactful political turn of events on the island of Guernsey, Deputy John Gollop has risen to a key position within the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R). This development follows the controversial departure of Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s team, which faced significant backlash over relentless attempts to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) to mitigate the island’s budgetary deficit.

Gollop’s Priorities

Acknowledged as the longest-standing States Member, Gollop has firmly set his sights on addressing the island’s escalating housing crisis. He has pointedly highlighted that the cost of housing on Guernsey is disproportionately high compared to the incomes of its residents. With an eye on reform, Gollop has emphasized the dire need to reassess and overhaul the current housing model.

Proposed Housing Strategies

Gollop is advocating for progressive strategies aimed at enhancing social housing provisions. In addition, he is focusing on formulating supportive measures tailored specifically for young couples and first-time homebuyers. His approach underscores a radical shift in housing policies, signalling his commitment to tackling the pressing housing issue head-on.

Additional Developments

Alongside this significant political development, King Charles III has formally recognized several individuals for their contributions. Among those honoured are Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb. Concurrently, the Infrastructure Minister of Jersey has given the green light for a £120 million development project in St Helier, a move that has Deputy Gollop’s endorsement.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence

By Waqas Arain

Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister

By Wojciech Zylm

CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events

By Aqsa Younas Rana

MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation ...
@Elections · 4 mins
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation ...
heart comment 0
The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift

By Rafia Tasleem

Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift
New Light on Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations

By Geeta Pillai

New Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations
Ugandan President Congratulates DRC Counterpart on Re-Election: A Signal of Continued Diplomacy

By BNN Correspondents

Ugandan President Congratulates DRC Counterpart on Re-Election: A Signal of Continued Diplomacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
26 seconds
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
1 min
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
1 min
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
2 mins
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
3 mins
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
3 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
3 mins
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
4 mins
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
5 mins
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
22 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
2 hours
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app