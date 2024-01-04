Sheriff Robert ‘Bob’ Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County

Kootenai County’s incumbent Sheriff Robert ‘Bob’ Norris has set the political wheel in motion by officially announcing his bid for re-election. In a letter detailing this intent, Norris casts a spotlight on his pivotal achievements from his first term and reiterates his commitment to further advancements in the future. A key initiative on his agenda, if re-elected, is the establishment of an ‘all-volunteer force of vetted citizens’ intended to bolster public safety and security.

Adapting to a Changing Landscape

Norris underlined the necessity of equipping the county to navigate the changing national landscape, the burgeoning community growth, and the subsequent rise in crime. His primary objective is to preserve and enhance the superior quality of life enjoyed by the residents of the area. As part of this goal, he plans to continue fostering community outreach programs and engage the community in maintaining county safety.

Re-Election Kickoff Event

The Sheriff has planned a public re-election kickoff event, scheduled for January 31. The event, open to all, will take place at the Best Western Hotel in Coeur d’Alene. This event will serve as the launchpad for his campaign, which focuses on embracing changes and addressing the challenges that arise from them.

Moving Forward

Norris’s campaign centers around the aspiration to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Kootenai County residents. This commitment is evident in his proposed initiatives and his track record from his first term, including the support he received from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Employee Association. As he steps into the political arena once again, the Sheriff’s eyes are set on the future, ready to implement further improvements and continue the journey he embarked on in his first term.