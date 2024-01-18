Sheriff Carlton Speed to Seek Re-Election Amidst Judicial Shifts

In a recent social media post, Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed declared his intention to seek re-election in 2024. Speed, who has held his role for 11 years, has pledged to uphold the high standard of professional law enforcement that Banks County residents have come to expect and appreciate.

A Legacy of Service

Throughout his tenure, Speed has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the community. Under his leadership, the sheriff's office has become one of the most respected and professional law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia. In his re-election announcement, the Sheriff expressed his pride in the office's accomplishments, promising to build upon these achievements in the years to come.

Judicial Shifts

In related news, the state House Judiciary Committee approved proposed legislation that would see Banks County removed from the Piedmont Judicial Circuit, potentially leaving only Jackson County and Barrow County within the circuit. The move comes after Banks County leaders expressed a desire to join the Mountain Circuit, citing a better fit for their slowly growing rural county.

Opposition and Concerns

While the shift to the Mountain Circuit could offer better representation and cultural alignment for Banks County, the proposal has also drawn opposition. Lawyers planning to run for open judgeships in the Piedmont Circuit have voiced their concerns, as have individuals worried about potential personality conflicts between the sheriff and district attorney.