Politics

Shenna Bellows Champions Voting Rights, Defending Against Voter ID Laws

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Shenna Bellows Champions Voting Rights, Defending Against Voter ID Laws

With a stance deeply rooted in the defense of voting rights, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has been a prominent critic of voter ID laws. She has branded the laws as ‘rooted in white supremacy,’ reinforcing her belief that they disproportionately discriminate against marginalized communities. Bellows’ vociferous opposition is part of a broader dispute over election integrity, a topic that has been a focal point since the 2020 presidential election.

Opposition to Voter ID Laws

During her testimony to the Maine legislature in April 2021, Bellows opposed proposed laws that would mandate voters to present photo identification. She contended that such laws would unfairly target people of color, the elderly, transient populations, people with disabilities, students, and low-income communities. According to Bellows, these laws act as a mechanism of voter suppression, stifling the democratic rights of these communities. Her stance has been echoed by leading Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who compared Georgia’s voting legislation to ‘Jim Crow 2.0’.

Disqualifying Trump from Maine’s 2024 Primary Ballots

Bellows, serving as the Secretary of State since 2021, recently disqualified former President Donald Trump from Maine’s 2024 primary ballots. She made this decision by invoking the 14th Amendment, despite acknowledging that Trump has not been convicted of ‘insurrection.’ This move follows a similar ruling in Colorado, which now faces legal challenges and may potentially reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Bellows’ decision adds another layer to the ongoing debates over election integrity and the future of democratic processes in the United States.

Criticism of the Electoral College

Bellows’ criticism extends beyond voter ID laws. She has also taken a strong stand against the Electoral College, characterizing it as a ‘relic of white supremacy.’ As a former state senator, she has consistently championed voting rights, a commitment that continues to define her tenure as the Secretary of State. In an era marked by heated debates over voting rights and election processes, Bellows’ steadfast opposition to laws that she believes suppress the democratic rights of marginalized populations stands as a testament to her dedication to defending these rights.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

